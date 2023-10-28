Commentary: Forward SG report envisages a more inclusive Singapore - but the country must stay competitive

SINGAPORE: There were no major surprises in the Forward Singapore report released on Friday (Oct 27), which was the culmination of a 16-month long effort that engaged more than 200,000 Singaporeans in conversations on refreshing Singapore’s social compact.

Many of the findings had already been alluded to by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his fellow fourth generation (4G) political leaders over the past year or so. The input of those engaged has also been factored into the development of new policies and programmes - notably, the revised HDB housing model and forthcoming re-employment support for the involuntarily unemployed.

Forward Singapore has been without doubt the most ambitious and extensive national engagement by Singapore’s political leadership to date. While the consultation process is itself valuable, so too is the output. By crystallising the views and aspirations of society, the Forward Singapore report can serve as a lodestar for Singapore’s leaders to chart the future of the nation.

SEVEN SHIFTS TO SUPPORT INDIVIDUAL AND COLLECTIVE ASPIRATIONS

The emerging consensus is that Singaporeans would like a society that is vibrant and inclusive, fair and thriving, united and resilient. It is one that looks beyond the traditional markers of material success to embrace a broader sense of meaning and fulfilment - a Singapore dream that every citizen can aspire to.

Forward Singapore has identified seven key shifts to enhance individual autonomy, opportunities and choice, while embracing greater responsibility for one another.

This blend of individualism and collectivism can in fact be mutually reinforcing, as it will expand opportunities for individuals to pursue their dreams and fulfil their potential, while spurring them to help others in the community.