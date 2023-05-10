Commentary: Why three-day weekends are great for well-being and the economy

MANCHESTER, England: The coronation of King Charles III has upped the United Kingdom’s public holiday count this year. The special public holiday on the Monday after the May 6 ceremony, combined with the early May bank holiday and the spring bank holiday at the end, has certainly made for a month of celebrations for many workers.

Normally public holidays in the UK - and in England and Wales in particular - are much more rare occasions. The coronation celebration brings the total to nine in 2023, which is still fewer than any European Union country. Given that hours worked in the UK over the whole year are 11 per cent higher than in Germany, for example, it is not clear that working more and having fewer holidays is a sign of economic success.

Currently, nine of the top 10 most productive OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries, measured by GDP per hour worked in dollars, are in continental Europe. Yet this is a region with a tradition of long holidays. There is also evidence that national holidays have a small but positive impact on economic activity, or at least no ill-effect.