Commentary: Won't be long before four-day work week idea sees more support

LONDON: First it was working from home. Now it is the four-day working week that is shaking business life in ways that would have seemed unthinkable before COVID-19.

At least, that is what you might think from the headlines of the past few weeks. Last Tuesday it was The Landmark London, a swish hotel in Marylebone, which said it was offering a four-day week, on higher pay, to its chefs.

The day before that, a British division of Japan’s Canon camera company said it was considering a four-day week pilot for its 140-odd staff and UK think tanks said they were recruiting companies for a six-month trial of the concept.

Less than two weeks earlier, Canon’s Japanese rival, Panasonic, revealed plans to offer its staff a four-day option to improve their work-life balance.

And before that, a shorter week was being tested, planned or launched everywhere from the UK’s Atom Bank to Unilever’s New Zealand offices, Iceland, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

But four-day fans should hold the champagne because new UK research reveals that, as things stand, the four-day working week is a long way from being rampant.