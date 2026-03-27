Commentary: Is 'fractional work' LinkedIn jargon, or the workplace trend of 2026?
Fractional work is now a searchable job type on platforms like Indeed and LinkedIn – but is it a fad? HR expert Adrian Tan weighs in.
SINGAPORE: Scroll through LinkedIn and you may come across the term “fractional work”. Or you may be seeing more connections list themselves as “Fractional Chief Marketing Officer” and “Fractional Chief Technology Officer”.
No longer workplace jargon, the rise of fractional work reflects an evolution in how white-collar workers earn a living.
In Singapore, the number of LinkedIn profiles containing “fractional” in their job description has surged past 1,000. Specialised directories like The Fractional Directory have popped up to connect these high-level talents with a hungry market.
Even the government has signalled that this isn't a passing fad. In 2025, Workforce Singapore launched pilot programmes specifically designed to match start-ups with seasoned experts in HR, finance, and operations. But is fractional work just a corporate fad, or is it something deeper?
DIFFERENT FROM FREELANCE OR PART-TIME
It took me two years of living the fractional life before I even knew the term existed. When I started in early 2022, I called myself a "Part-Time CMO." It sounded practical, but it didn't quite capture the weight of my responsibilities.
It took a client to point out that what I was doing was fractional work. I swiftly updated my LinkedIn headline while we were still on the Zoom call.
While "fractional" certainly sounds sexier than "part-time" or “freelance”, there is a structural difference. Fractional work isn't just about the hours; it’s about the nature of the relationship.
If you hire a freelance graphic designer on Fiverr, you are buying a specific output, such as a logo, banner or deck. In a fractional arrangement, you aren't an extra pair of hands for a one-off project. You are a supplier of high-level strategy, embedded in the senior management team. Beyond doing the work, you own the outcome.
There are several reasons for the rise of fractional work. The COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst, breaking the psychological barrier that workers must be seen in an office from 9 to 6.
Once companies realised their people could work effectively via Zoom and Slack, the geographical and temporal chains were broken. And let’s be honest: C-Suites do not "strategise" for eight hours straight. Most of their time is swallowed by board meetings and office theatrics, so less time does not mean fewer outcomes.
Then there is the economic pressure. Payroll is typically the heaviest burden on any ledger. Amid the economic uncertainty of 2026, companies are prioritising short-term agility. They need a heavy-hitting chief financial officer to guide them through a Series B or a merger, but they may not have the US$300,000 annual budget for a full-time hire.
But for me and many others, the driver is personal. As I age, my inability to tolerate corporate politics has grown. I’ve spoken to peers, such as a CFO at a major Southeast Asian media company, who are similarly jaded. They are tired of the constant reorganisations and the fear that their job is a line item waiting to be deleted. Under a fractional model, we can contribute our best work without the emotional tax of office politics.
PRICE AND ACCESS
For businesses, the value proposition of fractional workers comes down to price and access. Asking a start-up to hire a 20-year veteran on a full-time basis is usually impossible. But they can “buy” 20 per cent of that person’s brain. They will also be able to tap into the fractional worker’s network, which can be more valuable than their actual hours.
One question I get is how fractional workers can be C-suite executives for three different companies at once. In 2022, the answer was "very little sleep." In 2026, the answer is artificial intelligence.
AI is the silent engine behind the fractional boom. It can handle the heavy lifting of data processing and drafting, which are the time-consuming parts of any executive role.
For instance, when I’m acting as a fractional CMO, I use AI to synthesise months of customer interview transcripts, or to build complex market simulations that used to take a week of manual spreadsheet grinding. This leaves me more time to do what the client actually pays for: high-level judgment, cultural navigation and relationship building.
Fractional work is going mainstream – it is now a searchable job type on platforms like Indeed and LinkedIn. Barring a global financial collapse, the costs of rental and full-time payroll will only continue to rise. Fractional work is simply the professionalisation of the gig economy for the C-suite.
My take? It’s not a fad. It’s the future of how expertise is traded.
Adrian Tan is a fractional CMO, specialising in growth-stage HR Tech. He is the author of No More Bosses: The Journey to Sustainable Self-Employment.