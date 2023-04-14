Commentary: Far from lost in translation, Macron said exactly what he meant on Taiwan

TRANSLATION IS A FICKLE THING

The most-reported snippets of Macron’s interview are his statements that Europe should not “take our cue from the United States agenda and a Chinese overreaction”, and that Europe risks become one of “America’s followers”. Translation is a fickle thing, and this rendering of French into English can reasonably be disputed.

In this case it is best to refer to the full interview, published in Les Echos, rather than the quotes used in the Politico piece. This is not to say, as some have suggested, that Politico was intending to distort Macron’s words. This is not a case of “what did the president actually say?” Reading his interview in its entirety simply provides more context.

The context being that these remarks represent nothing more or less than a continuation of the policy approach that Macron laid out months after becoming president at a speech to the Sorbonne in September 2017.

Here is a quote from that earlier speech: "It is by constantly articulating the driving ambition of a few and respecting everyone’s pace that we will create the desire to move forward, and that Europe will progress for the benefit of all."

Now take the full quote of Macron’s statement about Taiwan from the recent interview: "Do we have an interest in an acceleration over the subject of Taiwan? No. The worst choice would be to think that we, Europeans, must be followers on this subject, and adapt ourselves to an American pace and a Chinese overreaction. Why should we go at the rhythm chosen by others?"

Speaking in the Netherlands, Macron has since reiterated this view, while also stating in clear terms that both France and Europe support the status quo situation with regard to Taiwan.