Commentary: Could France's Macron lose presidential election to the far-right?

LONDON: In Revolution, a book that he published six months before winning France’s 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron wrote that if the French people did not pull themselves together, the far-right would be in power in five or 10 years’ time.

This alarming prospect, though not the most likely outcome of the 2022 election, now appears closer to becoming a reality than at any point in the Fifth Republic’s 64-year history.

After the election’s first round on Sunday (Apr 10), Macron and the far-right’s Marine Le Pen will meet in the Apr 24 knockout contest. The same pair fought it out in 2017. But all opinion polls point to a much closer contest than the crushing 66 per cent to 34 per cent triumph that Macron achieved five years ago.

ONE OF THE CLOSEST RACES EVER

A victory for Le Pen would have repercussions far beyond France. It would be a shattering blow to liberal democracy in the Western world and plunge the 27-nation European Union into turmoil just when the United States and its allies are locked in a struggle over Ukraine with President Vladimir Putin’s nationalist Russia.

Macron will take comfort from the fact that his first-round lead over Le Pen was, according to exit polls, bigger than he managed in 2017. Furthermore, no opinion polls have suggested that Le Pen could beat Macron in the knockout round.