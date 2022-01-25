Commentary: Ski resorts will never again reach pre-COVID visitor levels

MIDDLESBROUGH, England: Before COVID-19, the winter sports tourism industry was worth over €70 billion (US$79 billion) a year globally, with ski resorts expanding across the world.

The pandemic then led to a stark decrease in visitor numbers, with a major impact on revenues and livelihoods.

Resorts in France were dealt a further blow in mid-December 2021 when all non-essential travel from the UK was banned in the wake of the surging omicron variant.

Some have suggested that the restrictions were implemented as a political move connected to recent disputes between the UK and France over fishing and migration.

DESPERATE FOR RESPITE

But, whatever the reason, the restrictions (now lifted) have significantly damaged French ski resorts desperate for some respite.

In early January 2022, I spoke to workers in the Portes du Soleil region, as part of an ongoing project exploring the impact of COVID-19 on tourism.

As one of the two biggest ski regions in the world (alongside Les Trois Vallées), Portes du Soleil covers 13 resorts between Mont Blanc in France and Lake Geneva in Switzerland.