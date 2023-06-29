Commentary: Are fresh grads entitled for expecting more guidance in their first jobs?

SINGAPORE: I remember one moment during my job search in April 2022, after I had left my first job.

On my way out after an interview, I passed by a conference room. There were four people speaking to a panel of young adults. The sign outside read “Onboarding Session”.

As I stood outside, looking in, disappointment swept over me. Why didn’t my first job have an orientation programme too?

It was tempting to blame this lack of a formal onboarding for my eventual poor performance as a social worker, which resulted in me being issued with a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), also known as a “get better or get sacked” plan.

I was put on this plan for issues such as overbooking myself and openly disagreeing with a manager. To me, these were just personal differences in working style. But to the company, these were cultural nuances that I had to abide by.

Firm mentors might have taken me aside and told me that these behaviours were unacceptable and would land me in trouble.

But it was also my fault. I was wrong to expect my employer to take responsibility for my transition into full-time work.

ASKING FOR GUIDANCE AT WORK