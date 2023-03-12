Commentary: There’s more than one way to successfully exit the friend zone

SINGAPORE: When I confessed my feelings to one of my best friends, they turned me down. But that was also the first time they told me that they loved me (though as a friend). Oof.

Unwisely, I did make a second attempt, so it is on good authority that I say: Giving up isn’t easy.

I moved on soon after that, so we’re still very good friends. But we certainly would not be, had I followed the example of the man who sued a woman for S$3 million, for the emotional trauma he allegedly suffered from his feelings not being returned.

Granted, most people wouldn’t think of it as an option. Even under less extreme circumstances, being unable to accept a friend’s boundaries would no doubt damage ties.

MANY OF US DON’T ESCAPE THE FRIEND ZONE IN THE WAY WE HOPE

On some level, most of us can understand the humiliation, sadness and anxiety that accompany being rejected by a friend. In a University of Alabama study published last year, two thirds of surveyed 18- to 32-year-olds had attempted to convert a friendship to a romantic relationship.

The results? Twenty-nine per cent of those who initiated the move reported an impaired friendship after, while 25 per cent said it terminated the friendship.