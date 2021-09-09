Commentary: Do you unfriend someone because they refuse to get vaccinated?

SINGAPORE: During the painful circuit breaker in April 2020 that lasted more than two months, phone calls, social media updates, group chats, Zoom calls and care packs helped us stay connected with friends and relatives.

But it was also around this time that we discovered things about our friends we had never been aware of before — like how our viewpoints and values were misaligned, or even completely opposed.

Which comes as a bit of a surprise when you’re in your 40s, like I am, and have known these people for years, decades even.

Who would have thought that Susan was such an ardent conspiracy theorist, so vehement in her belief that COVID-19 was just one big ruse for Big Pharma and Tech Giants to make trillions while colluding with governments to usher in a new “surveillance era”?

Or how formerly easy-going Jo had become so fearful that she simply refused to step out of the house to meet anyone – except to take her child to and from school?

And since when did Kong, who’s English-educated and hardly speaks Mandarin, become so pro-China, sharing all sorts of information on them via our WhatsApp group chat?

FRAYING FRIENDSHIPS

The pandemic has not only turned our lives inside out, it has also made many of us rethink our friendships and become a lot more selective about who we hang out with.