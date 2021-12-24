Commentary: Friendships are fraying because of COVID-19 restrictions

WOLLONGONG, Australia: As we resume our social lives after strict COVID restrictions have lifted, many of us are finding it’s time to take stock of our friendships.

Recent research I’ve been involved in found friendship networks were shrinking in Australia during COVID lockdowns.

Some people pruned their networks, focusing on only the most important family and friends. Others lost friends through reduced recreational and community activities, falling out of the habit of socialising, and shifting to more digital interaction.

As we start to re-engage, the obvious question is – how do we get our old friends back?

We might also ask ourselves – which friends do we want back?

WHICH FRIENDS DO WE WANT?

There’s no one answer here – different people want different things from friends.