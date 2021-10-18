Commentary: Close friendships at work are lifelines that have frayed during the pandemic

SINGAPORE: It was not that long ago, in the not-so-distant past, that going out to lunch with the same group of colleagues was a regular routine for most people at work.

It was as habitual as our daily commute to work. Yet both have been absent since COVID-19 forced most of us to work from home.

For more than a year now, we have been eating lunches alone at our home desks, missing our colleagues who used to help break a mundane workday with banter and even gossip.

With the shift towards working from home and fewer physical opportunities to connect if at all, many of our work friendships have been languishing.

Work flies on the wings of face-to-face interactions, chemistry and collaboration and yet gone are the serendipitous water cooler chats, brainstorming sessions and inside jokes.

Much of our joy and mind-meld also stemmed from the partnerships that bloomed out of shared challenges: A difficult colleague, an impossible appraisal goal or hygiene issues around the offices.

Yet now with workers disappearing back into homes, we are left to cope - often alone - with disruptions to our daily routines and events outside of work. They have sapped our energy, but we don’t have the ballast of work friends to lean on.

Are you missing your colleagues? If this sounds like you, you’re not alone.

About 65 per cent of workers working from home due to the pandemic reported feeling less connected to their colleagues, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center involving over 10,300 working adults in the United States in October 2020.

In a more recent 2021 study published in Journal of Applied Psychology, a group of researchers from the University of Texas at Austin headed by Jae Kwon Jo showed COVID-19 has impacted friendship ties at work, likely due to social distancing reducing opportunities for employees to seek out help. This is despite work friendships being key source of social support.

In another 2020 study published in Applied Psychology, Professor Bin Wang and his colleagues found that employees working from home reported higher levels of loneliness due to fewer opportunities for physical interactions with colleagues and supervisors which made it challenging to maintain these relationships.

IMPACT ON ORGANISATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The pandemic has resulted in increased stress, anxiety and emotional exhaustion that threatens work friendships.