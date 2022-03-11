Commentary: Healthcare workers are at their breaking point but most don’t want to quit

SINGAPORE: Legend has it that a medical officer, who could no longer tolerate the incessant beeping of the hospital pager during a night call, dumped the pager on the pantry table, left the hospital in a huff and was never to be seen again.

Although such urban legends may be hyperbolic in nature, the stress and consequent burnout encountered by medical staff are nothing but.

The high risk of burnout – defined by the World Health Organization as “resulting from chronic workplace stress” – in medical frontliners has been well documented, especially in the context of the ongoing pandemic. In late February, an Instagram post by The Honest Healthcare Worker made its rounds online.

Written in response to Minister Gan’s Feb 16 remarks that Singapore’s healthcare system “remains stable and has been able to cope with infections”, it said nurses and doctors are not coping well. With restrictions on taking leave, more are feeling the pressure and quitting, leading to a real manpower crunch in hospitals.