Commentary: Eating mainly fruit can do more harm than good to your body

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Plant-based diets have become increasingly popular in recent years, both for health and ethical reasons. One extreme form of plant-based diet is fruitarianism, a diet based largely on consumption of raw fruit.

At first glance, this may sound healthy, but what effect will this type of restrictive diet have on the body? And is it a healthy diet choice?

There is solid evidence that plant-based diets are good for the body.

Plant-based diets may reduce the risk of heart disease by 40 per cent and stroke by 29 per cent. They have also been shown to be a useful strategy for helping people lose weight.

While plant-based diets have clear benefits for health and environmental sustainability, fruitarianism is one of the most restrictive diet choices available and has almost no evidence to support health benefits.

There is no definitive description of what a fruitarian diet should consist of, although one commonly cited “rule” is that between 55 per cent and 75 per cent of the diet should comprise raw fruit. Beyond this, there is some variability; some fruitarians eat grains, some also eat nuts and oils.

Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs, experimented with a fruitarian diet, supplementing it with nuts, seeds and grains. Some adherents of fruitarianism stick to an 80-10-10 rule: 80 per cent of calories coming from fresh fruit and vegetables, 10 per cent coming from protein and 10 per cent from fat.

This rule is mistakenly based on the belief that humans are not omnivores, but frugivores - animals that prefer to eat raw fruit. Proponents of this belief state that the human digestive system is physiologically designed to digest fruit and raw vegetables.

While this may have once been true, the human body has evolved.