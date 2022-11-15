Commentary: FTX collapse signals time for better financial innovation – just look at the digital Singdollar

SINGAPORE: The crypto world had barely recovered from the TerraUSD stablecoin crash in May, which dragged other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin down, wiping billions from the market. It faced yet another calamitous event on Friday (Nov 11): The collapse of FTX.

FTX was one of the largest and most respected crypto exchanges that counted top-tier institutional investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Singapore’s own Temasek among its backers. Sam Bankman-Fried, its curly-haired 30-year-old MIT graduate CEO was the darling of venture capitalists, with a net worth valued at US$26 billion (S$35.7 billion) at his peak.

All of this collapsed in a span of a month, when financial misappropriations were brought to light between FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that he also ran. A subsequent run on the exchange has left many investors with losses, including many Singapore users.

Temasek has very likely lost a reported US$205 million. Sequoia has already written off its entire US$214 million stake in FTX as a loss.

Making things worse, they were subsequently hacked, possibly by insiders. Money that ought to have been redistributed to creditors have now been lost.

Crypto naysayers are having a field day. Prominent critics such as Warren Buffett have been vocal about crypto’s lack of economic fundamentals and its speculative nature. For the most part, they are right: Crypto is in dire need of more regulation.