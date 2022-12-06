Commentary: Educate crypto retail investors rather than test them

SINGAPORE: For years now, policymakers have warned about the risks of retail investors putting their money in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market, saying that buying cryptocurrencies is not suitable for the general public.

In October, Singapore’s financial regulator suggested that retail investors may have to take a knowledge test before being allowed to trade cryptocurrencies.

Two weeks later, crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy, leaving possibly more than 1 million customers and investors facing losses in the billions of dollars.

While data on the number of Singapore retail buyers of FTX is not available as it is not licensed here and does not operate in Singapore, some people have lost “tens of thousands of dollars”, according to a local media report.

“Unfortunately, those who invested in cryptocurrencies through FTX’s global platform would have lost money,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 30).

The implosion of FTX and massive drops in Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies are costly lessons for retail investors and have sparked conversations about the need to protect retail customers. An essential question is whether tests are the best way to go or whether education is more appropriate.