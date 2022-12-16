Commentary: FTX lesson No 1 - Don’t fall asleep in accounting class

CONTROLS EVEN AT MINIMAL LEVEL MIGHT HAVE PREVENTED LARGE-SCALE MELTDOWN

Internal controls are the checks and balances a company puts in place to protect its assets, maintain integrity in its financial accounting systems and reporting processes, and to ensure compliance with company policies and applicable laws and regulations.

Publicly listed US companies need to have their internal controls reviewed by an independent auditor to ensure they're doing the job. In addition, certain US financial institutions that maintain custody of customer assets must attest to their internal controls.

If FTX had implemented such controls even at a minimal level, many of the company's deficiencies would have become known sooner and the large-scale meltdown might have been prevented.

FTX’s bankruptcy filing indicates that it had no in-house accounting department and failed to take even the most basic measures, such as segregating duties and establishing a system to keep track of accounts.

The sworn declaration from John Ray, the new chief executive officer of FTX and chief restructuring officer, indicates he is struggling to locate the company’s cash and crypto balances.

The filing also says corporate funds were used to purchase homes and other personal items for employees and advisors, that FTX used software to conceal the misuse of customer funds, and that there were other obvious shortcomings in standard accounting practices and internal control procedures.

When the person who previously supervised the bankruptcy proceedings of frauds as spectacular as Enron states that, “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls,” one wonders how this could have been possible, especially at a company that raised a total of US$1.8 billion in funding over seven rounds, and was valued at US$32 billion in February.

On Monday, FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and charged with eight criminal counts in the US.