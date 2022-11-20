Commentary: FTX shows founders can still conjure up the 'reality distortion field'

LONDON: Jaded journalists on Fleet Street used to say that some stories were just too good to check. That sentiment appears to have been reworked by venture capitalists on Sand Hill Road: Some stories are just too good not to back.

So it was with Sam Bankman-Fried: A seemingly brilliant and altruistic cryptopian who appeared to magic up money at will and promised to give it all away to the most needy. The trouble is that Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading empire FTX has now collapsed, swept away in a torrent of anger, recrimination and allegations of fraud.

At first, Bankman-Fried neatly fitted the pattern-recognition algorithm of Silicon Valley that decides whether big ideas are backed and start-ups funded. In many respects, he was the archetypal founder with his daring plan to disrupt the fat and lazy finance industry.

Son of two Stanford academics, a physics graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a risk-taking trader at Jane Street, Bankman-Fried had enough credentials to win him credibility. His somewhat obsessive, if not crazed, personality (reflecting the brain of Spock and the dishevelled appearance of Fozzie Bear according to one writer) added an endearing charm.