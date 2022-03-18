Commentary: Do contact tracing apps have a future?

SHEFFIELD, England: It may feel like a long time ago, but it has only been nine months since the United Kingdom was in the grips of the “pingdemic”.

Back in the summer of 2021, as COVID-19 restrictions were being lifted, the country’s contact-tracing apps – the NHS COVID-19 app in England and Wales, the StopCOVID NI app in Northern Ireland and the Protect Scotland app – began notifying hundreds of thousands of people of their need to isolate, causing widespread disruption.

Fast-forward to the spring of 2022, and these apps today get little attention. In England in particular, now that living with COVID-19 is the aim and isolation rules have been removed, the NHS COVID-19 app faces an uncertain future.

How it fares could indicate what’s to come for the Scottish and Northern Irish apps too, as well as others around the world.

A central component of the test-and-trace strategy in England and Wales, the NHS COVID-19 app was launched in September 2020 to monitor and manage the spread of COVID-19.

Like many contact-tracing apps, it works using Bluetooth wireless signal – if a person using the app logs a positive COVID-19 test result, other app users who have been in proximity long enough to risk being infected are asked to isolate as a precaution. This hopefully then breaks potential chains of transmission, limiting the virus’ spread.