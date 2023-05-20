Commentary: G7 summit in Hiroshima will force world leaders to confront the continuing nuclear threat

LONDON: The current crises facing the world will be brought into sharp relief as Hiroshima - the first city to be annihilated by a nuclear bomb - plays host to the annual Group of Seven (G7) leader’s summit, involving seven of the world’s wealthiest countries. Crucially, leaders will have a rare opportunity to meet face-to-face with survivors who still want to tell their stories to the world.

Forever branded on the collective consciousness, Hiroshima has become a symbol of resilience in the face of nuclear destruction. It is also home to a large population of hibakushas, as the survivors of the atomic bomb are known. There are estimated to be 118,935 hibakushas in Japan, with 39,590 still living in Hiroshima.

That the G7 meeting is being hosted in the city is down to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. A son of Hiroshima, he has consistently emphasised his city’s significance rather than shy away from its historic horrors.

As the foreign minister, he helped arrange the US presidential visit to Hiroshima in 2016, when Barack Obama met with the survivors. After announcing this year’s G7 in Hiroshima, Kishida put forward his Hiroshima action plan, which aims to strengthen and maintain the non-proliferation treaty of 1970.

Kishida also vowed to invite leaders of the world to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki so they might understand the devastating consequences of using nuclear weapons.

My work looks at how the stories of survivors can be reframed when viewed across the generations. Currently, I am interviewing the third generation - the grandchildren of survivors, known as hibaku sansei in Japanese.