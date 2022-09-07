Commentary: Should gag orders be imposed on all cases of sexual abuse?

SINGAPORE: In the early days of Singapore, newspapers would publish reports of divorces of ordinary people. Their full names would be stated, together with details of why their marriage broke down: Desertion, unreasonable behaviour, infidelity with a third party (who would also be named).

The rationale for such stories was simple: Divorces were heard in court. Court proceedings were fair game.

After all, the public had the right to see the legal system in motion, and so could enter and watch any open court hearing. All hearings, whether in open court or not, were announced in advance on the court notice board.

The press had the right to disclose details of cases to their readers, in the name of justice. Those cases covered, not just divorce, but crime as well. The more horrific the crime, the greater the public’s appetite to read about it.

That is the concept of open justice. Accused persons are publicly tried. The evidence is publicly heard. The court’s verdict is publicly announced. This lays the foundation for our confidence in the legal system.

WHEN OPEN JUSTICE GOES OVERBOARD

But it was possible for open justice to go overboard. Newspapers would feature pictures of victims alongside sensational descriptions of the crimes inflicted on them and tearful witness testimonies.

People soon began to reconsider whether justice demanded such reporting due to two problems.