Commentary: Survey finds Singapore workers disengaged - but we shouldn’t resign ourselves to this

SINGAPORE: Must I love my job? Singapore workers seem to confront this question regularly.

Following a Jobstreet report earlier this year suggesting that Singapore workers rank among the least happy in Asia Pacific, Gallup and the Singapore Institute of Directors described employee engagement here as “chronically low”. Only 14 per cent of Singapore employees felt engaged at work in 2025, below the global mean and the Southeast Asian average.

While these findings may resonate with those dissatisfied with their jobs, I wonder if they also entrench a collective resignation that Singapore workers are checked out and employers are exploitative.

With hustle culture out and “job hugging” – sticking to an unfulfilling job due to economic uncertainty – in, trying hard at work has become unfashionable. We do the bare minimum, collect our salaries and get on with our “real” lives. Work is work.

If we let this narrative solidify, employers and employees will have less reason to strive for a better vision of work.

Work should not consume our whole lives, but neither should we expect nothing more than a pay cheque.

I think meaningful workplace engagement is possible. But employers and workers must dare to imagine that work can also be a place where people genuinely flourish.