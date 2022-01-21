Commentary: A year on, we haven't absorbed lessons from the GameStop saga

NEW YORK: This time last year I walked into the offices of a car rental company in Queens, New York, to hire a vehicle. Quite unexpectedly, I ended up in a rather animated debate, not about the sky-high price of rental insurance contracts but about share prices.

As I filled in my forms, I let slip that I was a financial journalist. Before I knew it, I was bombarded with questions from the staff — and even other customers — about the share price of an electronics retailer called GameStop.

The rental staff told me cheerily that they had never owned stocks before. But in 2020 they had joined the trading app Robinhood, just as an estimated 10 million other Americans were opening brokerage accounts that year.

After swapping tips with each other and fellow traders on social media, they got busy grabbing securities they liked during lockdown.

“It’s as easy as a video game,” my rental agent told me, adding that she really liked the way the app showed confetti exploding on her phone screen whenever she made a trade.

Fast forward 12 months and it’s hard to imagine a similar conversation happening now. After starting January 2021 at below US$20, GameStop’s share price peaked at about US$400, before crashing to US$40 (it’s now trading at about US$107). Many of the new-wave retail investors lost out.

The wild swings — and a partial trading halt on Robinhood — prompted an inconclusive congressional investigation into the company, and, while Robinhood continues to expand, the story hasn’t really hit the front pages since.

On the anniversary of all this drama, however, it is worth reflecting on what we could — and should — have learnt.