Commentary: Singapore makes its mark in the e-sports arena - can it do the same in video game development?

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans love gaming. Data by market research company YouGov suggests that three-quarters of the country’s population play video or mobile games. Mobile service provider MyRepublic found in a survey that 41 per cent of its subscribers spend more than 15 hours a week playing video games.

Singapore recently made its mark on the international stage by winning its first SEA Games e-sports gold medal.

Despite being a nation of gamers, Singapore has not developed many homegrown games. There are several notable local players however, from large publishers like Sea Group’s Garena, to indie developers like Battlebrew Productions, maker of mobile game Battlesky Brigade Tap Tap, and The Gentlebros, creator of video game series Cat Quest.

In recent years, video games with a distinct Singaporean flavour have attracted attention, like the action role-playing game (RPG) Ghostlore, which draws on Southeast Asian folklore, and puzzle adventure game Chinatown Detective Agency, set in a futuristic, cyberpunk Singapore.

Both these titles are passion projects worked on by individual developers in their free time, supported by crowdfunding.

With so many in Singapore passionate about gaming, why are Singaporean video games such a niche genre?