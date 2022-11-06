Commentary: Gardening is touted as a food security solution. If only it wasn’t so hard

SINGAPORE: You might have baulked at rising prices at the produce aisle in recent weeks.

Heavy rainfall has affected the supply of vegetables from Malaysia, leading to price hikes in spinach, okra, long beans and more.

Whenever food imports are hit by adverse weather, or in the past few years, pandemic-related shocks, there would invariably be discussion about buttressing Singapore’s food security.

Besides diversifying supply chains and boosting local production, authorities have encouraged people to grow their own vegetables and fruits.

That was part of the rationale behind NParks’ Gardening With Edibles initiative. It aims to build a community of gardeners not only to make Singapore greener, but to strengthen the country’s food resilience. Since its launch in June 2020, the programme has seen the distribution of 860,000 free seed packets to households.

Enthusiastic gardeners – of which there are now many since the pandemic – tout not only the satisfaction of growing their own food, but the sheer joy of the hobby.

As someone who tried jumping on the bandwagon, I can confidently say that I’m not one of them. It’s been ridiculously difficult to grow sufficient greens to feed myself on a daily basis, let alone my family. The motions of gardening too have sometimes been more stressful than therapeutic.