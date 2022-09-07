Commentary: Shutdown of key gas pipeline to Europe is a sign of Putin’s desperation

BIRMINGHAM: With the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shut down indefinitely by Russia since Friday (Sep 2), Russian gas supplies to Western Europe have hit a new low. While Gazprom has attributed this to an oil leak, Moscow was clear about who was to blame for Europe’s energy crisis: The West.

On Monday, the Kremlin warned that gas supply will not be resumed until sanctions are lifted. Europe had already been on edge in July, when the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut for 10 days for annual maintenance.

Only three gas pipelines into Europe are still operational - one through Ukraine and into Slovakia, one through Belarus into Poland, and one underneath the Black Sea via Turkey into Bulgaria. And having just dealt with an extreme summer of heatwaves and floods, Western Europe faces the prospect of an uncertain winter.

This escalating energy war has thrown the economic dimension of the war in Ukraine into sharp relief once again: The West may not be at war with Russia militarily, but economically, it clearly is. And much like the situation on the battlefields of eastern and southern Ukraine, an end is not in sight.

WILL WESTERN UNITY CRUMBLE?

Similarly worrying is the prospect of Western unity crumbling in the face of Russian economic warfare.

Domestic pressure on European political leaders will increase as people struggle to heat their homes, businesses will be bankrupted by surging energy prices, and public services - from schools, to hospitals, and transport - will be squeezed between higher demand and exploding costs.