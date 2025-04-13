Commentary: What Singapore can do more against rising threat of foreign interference

SINGAPORE: In the flurry of activity as Singapore gears up for a general election, attention is on political issues, potential candidates and contestation between the various parties.

As exciting as local contests might prove, the backdrop for any elections – in Singapore and elsewhere – includes a graver potential threat: Foreign interference.

Hopefully, this rising threat is not completely unheard of by most Singaporeans.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) defines foreign interference as activities conducted by foreign actors, including foreign governments and organisations, that interfere in the politics and policies of a target country to advance the foreign actor's own interests.

Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD) warns that foreign interference is typically done through disinformation; amplifying false or inflammatory narratives via cyber armies, trolls or bots; the use of fake online identities; party or campaign financing; and the cultivation of political entities.