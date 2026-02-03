Commentary: Gen Z trend for ‘admin nights’ is worth following

CONDUCTING AN "ADMIN NIGHT"

Younger generations are evidently more candid about discussing their finances than older ones. But when I floated the idea of holding an experimental admin night at the Financial Times, twenty colleagues of all ages immediately signed up.

I’ve never had a problem motivating myself to sort out my finances, but where I and many other busy people tend to fall down is finding the time to focus on it. Committing to sit down together for one hour after work on Monday felt like a great idea. But in practice, would we actually get anything done or just moan about our hatred of admin?

I asked everyone to come armed with a particular task they wanted to complete, which we shared at the outset. Dull but nagging jobs like moving savings accounts to a better rate, getting insurance quotes or sending complaint emails all figured.

And do you know what? The shared accountability of working on this in a room with your peers really works. I am told this is down to the phenomenon of “body doubling” - it’s easier to focus on a task if someone else is doing the same. People who struggle to concentrate can find it a particularly effective productivity booster.