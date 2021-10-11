Commentary: Why some older workers feel uneasy, even intimidated by Gen Z

SINGAPORE: Gen Z – also referred to as “True Gen”, “iGen”, or “zoomers” (born from 1996 to 2010) – have now made their way into the workforce, proving they don’t quite fit the “fragile and hypersensitive strawberry” label bestowed upon them.

On the contrary, their response to the disruption caused by the global pandemic to both their education and their debut into the workforce has unveiled a resilience, adaptability and humanity that is taking many of us by surprise, not to mention their strong commitment to social causes.

Older managers – who often referred to Gen Z as “entitled”, “uncommitted” and “unable to deal with hardship” – are starting to see their new colleagues in a new light, as a generation of activists, conscious consumers and future goal-based leaders.

When we factor in their energy, creativity and tech-savviness, it is clear Gen Z will soon be a force to be reckoned with. And this is making many working alongside them feel uneasy.

THE MOST CHALLENGING GENERATION TO WORK WITH?

The 2021 Multigenerational Workforce Study, a global study of more than 1,200 professionals, found that 32 per cent of baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) and Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980) consider Gen Z to be the most challenging generation to work with. A further 18 per cent admitted to feeling intimidated by them.

Despite the common perception they are not too different from their predecessors – the millennials – Gen Z come with specific aspirations.

Their uncompromising attitude towards practices that don’t reflect their values, and the fact that they prioritise their personal ambition and ideals ahead of the corporate good, can make them appear rigid and entitled.