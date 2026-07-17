Commentary: Gen Z is pushing back against AI - a reminder that the future isn’t written

SYDNEY: Martin Scorsese recently announced he will be joining generative artificial intelligence (AI) company Black Forest Labs. He said he would embrace AI for storyboarding - the practice of creating a visual outline in the early stages of developing a movie or TV show.

The announcement was met with significant online backlash and sentiments about how AI has the potential to “ruin cinema”.

The announcement follows recent viral footage showing graduate students at multiple college ceremonies booing commencement speakers who praised generative AI. Speaking at the University of Florida, property developer Gloria Caulfield declared AI is “the next Industrial Revolution”. The humanities graduates, already burdened with debt and job insecurity, responded with a torrent of boos.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta were also booed as they sang the praises of AI at graduation ceremonies. Their bemused reactions reflect a growing generational divide when it comes to AI adoption.