Commentary: Gen Z, don't make yourself hard to employ and easy to fire

NEW YORK: Every generation faces a sceptical reception in the labour force. Baby boomers were called self-centred, Gen X was lazy and millennials were considered entitled. For Gen Z, it’s the same - but different.

When I was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week, there was the normal buzz about economic conditions and climate change. But everyone I spoke with mainly wanted to talk about something else: How the pandemic has changed the labour market, and especially how it has affected Gen Z.

Young people have never entered the labour force with more power - unemployment is low and the demand for labour is high - and they are exercising that power by changing workplace norms.

The good times may not last, though, and Gen Z could wind up being the ones who pay the bigger price.

PUTTING UP WITH RUDENESS AND LOW PRODUCTIVITY

The Davos crowd focused on how hard it is to get people back into the office, and how even some of those who do come to work are "quiet quitting", or doing the absolute minimum on the job. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said some people need retraining or coaching to return to their pre-pandemic productivity.