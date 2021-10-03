Commentary: What’s behind varying attitudes about gender equality in Singapore

SINGAPORE: For all the progress made in improving understanding between men and women in the road towards gender equality, the biggest hurdle to cross is the one between our ears.

Some women’s issues in the news have sparked online debates on gender equality in Singapore – from Facebook to Twitter and Reddit.

These online discussions typically raise the usual contentions: Females, without National Service obligations, have an unfair head start at work. Women are more likely to gain custody of young children after a divorce even if men are good fathers. Or that a woman’s accusation of a sexual crime is taken more seriously than a man’s denial.

Despite detailed responses debunking relevant myths by the authorities from time to time, there are corners of our population who continue to feel uneasy, even discontented about societal goals of greater gender equality.

Singapore is not unique in this regard. Globally, groups claiming to represent the voices of men allegedly losing out to gender equality norms have been pushing back calls for greater protection of women’s rights.

They include the anti-feminist movement in South Korea and the incel movement in North America – a loose network of single men who misguidedly attribute their luckless love lives to the perceived fussiness of their women counterparts or believe that feminism “has gone too far”.