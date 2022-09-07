Commentary: Germany's €9 travel pass success - should buses and trains be free?

BERLIN: Like everybody I know in Germany, I bought the so-called €9 ticket this summer. Three, in fact - one each for June, July and August.

I put the QR codes in my cell phone’s digital wallet and was free to hop on and off all buses, trams, local and regional trains nationwide. In a country that specialises in making things complicated, getting around was suddenly simple.

This all-you-can-ride ticket - for €9 (US$8.95) - was a huge experiment that deserves a look from other countries groping for policies against climate change. The impetus was this year’s surge in inflation and, in particular, the energy shock.

In response, the German government passed a raft of measures meant to soften the blow to people’s finances. The €9 ticket was one.

The most popular one, in fact. The deal expired last week, and everybody’s already talking about how and when to bring it back.

So the question - for Germany and other countries - is whether and under what circumstances it’s a good idea to subsidise public transport enough to make it extremely cheap or even free.

FEWER CAR TRIPS, REDUCED CARBON EMISSIONS

The numbers are intriguing. People bought about 52 million €9 tickets, and another 10 million who had previously bought an annual subscription got them automatically.

I almost wonder about the Germans who didn’t avail themselves of the offer. Presumably, they include babies and people living in deep forests with no bus stops.