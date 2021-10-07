Commentary: Flying to Germany for holiday – many things must align for trip to happen

SINGAPORE: Singapore welcomed the first visitors from Germany under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) scheme last month.

More than 1,000 have travelled between Singapore and Germany in the weeks since.

The VTL is the latest measure from Singapore to revive travel for many vaccinated travellers between Germany and Singapore and from Brunei to Singapore with no quarantine restrictions.

This is an improvement on the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) - without a controlled itinerary or restrictions on the use of public transport. Even opening the now cancelled Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble (ATB) scheme required both destinations to have a stable COVID-19 situation marked by few unlinked cases.

Transport Minister S Iswaran said such schemes will be expanded. The important question is whether these different travel arrangements are effective in reviving travel between countries and to what extent they can lift economies.

The business community is optimistic. About 70 per cent of respondents polled in a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) quarterly poll published in September cited the prospects of reopening borders to international travel as a potential growth driver.