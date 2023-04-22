Commentary: Capturing the community spirit of the Ramadan bazaar

SINGAPORE: The rich scent of Ramly burgers, kebabs and otah. Colorful fabrics of traditional clothing, stalls with interesting decorative posters, and Henna artists creating art on their customers’ hands. Vendors and shoppers chattering cheerfully.

At last count, a week before the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar wrapped up on Saturday (Apr 22), more than 3 million people had visited to soak in the atmosphere and the festivities.

Across Singapore, there were dozens more Ramadan bazaars and pasar malams (night markets).

While we rejoice in the return of the physical Ramadan bazaars, these events have also been ensnared in the high costs of doing business in Singapore.

Granted, neighbourhood bazaars are fundraisers that add to the constituency’s financial coffers, however, they are also opportunities to give back to the community beyond monetary terms.

For example, the bazaars organised during the Islamic calendar month of Ramadan is an opportunity for Muslims to feel proud of their culture and identity as they celebrate with other Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

It was reported that rental charges range from S$2,000 (US$1,500) for retail to more than S$19,000 for F&B outlets, while those selling kebabs were charged a base rental of S$25,000. This compares with S$7,000 for a food stall in 2016, said one F&B operator.

With soaring rentals and rising ancillary costs, consumers complained of high food prices at the bazaar.