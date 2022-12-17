Commentary: On behalf of my fellow Grinches, please ditch the Secret Santa at your party

SINGAPORE: After two years of muted year-end festivity, I’m currently facing a conundrum: I've forgotten how to shop for other people.

I even forgot that I was supposed to do it. I was caught empty-handed at a dinner with friends when they pulled out carefully wrapped presents. With nothing to give in return, I sheepishly offered to pay for the food and drinks that night.

Now I’ve to search for a S$10 Secret Santa gift as an “entrance fee” for an upcoming party. I’m stumped: What’s a gift that’s affordable and universally appealing, but not cliched?

Grinches like me must have enjoyed not needing to go through the motions of gift shopping over the pandemic. Research commissioned by Aperol in 2022 showed that 81 per cent of UK adults find gift shopping stressful, and 15 per cent miss out on year-end gatherings because they procrastinated on buying presents.

What’s more, your recipient might not give your efforts due appreciation. Economist Joel Waldfogel found that people underestimate the value of presents given to them – at most 90 per cent of the purchasing price.