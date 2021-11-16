Commentary: Are food delivery and ride-hailing the new sweatshops?

SINGAPORE: Coined by the New Yorker editor Tina Brown in 2009, the gig economy describes workers who pursue "a bunch of free-floating projects, consultancies and part-time bits and pieces while transacting in a digital marketplace".

This view of the gig economy focuses on part time work for various companies. Some in the upper part of the gig work spectrum, like YouTube influencers and interior designers, enjoy freedom, command high fees and can choose which projects to pursue.

For these gig workers, the freedom to work whenever they want, from wherever they want and on their subjects of choice, the rise of the gig economy has opened doors to international clients and skill development.

But the fate of workers on ride-hailing and delivery platforms around the world appears vastly different. Most work "full-time" and are in a subordinate relationship.

A WATCHFUL GIGONOMY

Platforms like Grab, Didi, Gojek, FoodPanda and Deliveroo have undoubtedly kept a close eye on recent international rulings setting a precedent regarding their workers' legal status.

The UK supreme court ruled unanimously in February that Uber drivers are "in a position of subordination and dependency", making them like employees, not contractors.

As Uber sets fares, determines the contracts and imposes penalties on drivers who cancel too many requests, the judges concluded drivers have no realistic way of improving their economic position through sheer entrepreneurial skill.