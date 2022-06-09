Commentary: Ride-hailing and food delivery services may not survive inflation

COVENTRY, England: They rose to great heights but have been falling back hard. The share prices of companies in the so-called gig economy have been performing abysmally, even compared to the woes of stock markets in general. This dates back some 18 months, though it has intensified since last autumn.

Uber, known for ride-hailing and takeaway food delivery, is now valued at US$49 billion, compared to US$125 billion-plus in early 2021. DoorDash, a United States takeaway delivery firm, is down to US$28 billion from nearly US$90 billion over the same period.

Just Eat, which delivers takeaway in the United Kingdom, Europe and US, has fallen from a valuation high of £24 billion (US$30 billion) to under £5 billion. It is trying to sell off GrubHub, a US business it bought for US$5.9 billion just two years ago.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo, another UK takeaway company, has seen its valuation fall from £7 billion to £1.7 billion in only nine months.

The legendary investor Warren Buffet supposedly once said that “you don’t find out who’s been swimming naked until the tide goes out”, and this has never been more appropriate than for these gig economy companies. The share selloffs will vastly reduce the flow of funds into the sector, making borrowing more difficult and putting added pressure on companies to repay existing debts.

So what has caused the collapse and what does it mean for workers and consumers?

MONEY NO LONGER COMES EASY

We’ve been living in an era of low interest rates and high demand for corporate debt, which has seen investors driving high-growth “technology” industries to astronomic heights. It is highly debatable whether ride-hailing or takeaway food are really technology businesses simply because they have an app, but the markets have certainly chosen to treat them that way.