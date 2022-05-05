Commentary: We don't give enough feedback even though we expect to receive it from others

LEEDS, England: Imagine you’re talking to someone and they have a big green piece of something which they ate for lunch in their teeth. Do you tell them? Whether you do might depend on who they are (you might be more likely to tell your best friend than a work colleague) and perhaps your own personality too.

There’s no doubt many of us avoid giving feedback. It can feel awkward to tell somebody they have something in their teeth, or elsewhere. In a recent pilot study, less than 3 per cent of people told a researcher that they had a mark, such as chocolate or a lipstick smudge, on their face.

Beyond issues relating to a person’s appearance, feedback more generally is vital for learning and growth. Students need feedback so that they can improve their marks. In workplaces, feedback from managers can improve performance.

We also give feedback in our personal lives – when we tell our partner the curry they cooked was too hot or tell our kids to be more polite.

So why are we sometimes reluctant to provide feedback elsewhere? We might feel embarrassed and wary that the feedback could upset the person receiving it or even harm our relationship with them.

The researchers who conducted the pilot study which I mentioned above have hypothesised that another reason we may be reluctant to give feedback is that we don’t realise how valuable it is to the person receiving it.