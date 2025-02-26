Commentary: The global economy without America

LONDON: It is still early days in the second Trump administration, but one must already ask what it means to “Make America Great Again.”

After all, the country is already great, judging by all the most basic economic metrics. It accounts for between 15 per cent and 26 per cent of global gross domestic product (depending on whether one uses the nominal figure or adjusts for purchasing power), and its economy is bigger than the rest of the G7 combined. Despite having a population one-quarter the size of China or India, the United States dwarfs both economies (in nominal terms). The average American household’s income is far above that of any other country with more than 50 million people.

That said, the US has a dreadfully low domestic savings rate and exhibits extreme inequalities of income and wealth compared to its peers. Despite spending colossal sums on healthcare, it ranks below all other advanced economies in health outcomes, with some population cohorts even suffering declining life expectancy.

Most economists would say that if America is to be made greater, it needs to improve its fiscal position, unlock higher social returns from its huge expenditures on health and achieve more inclusive growth, with broadly rising incomes, especially for those at the bottom of the distribution.