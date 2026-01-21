Commentary: The maritime shipping industry is finally returning to normal

DALLAS, Texas: The maritime shipping industry has taken a big step toward returning to normal after more than six years of disruption - first from the pandemic, then from Middle East violence and finally from the United States’ tariff war.

AP Moller-Maersk, the Danish ocean carrier giant, said in a Jan 15 statement that it plans to resume trips through the Suez Canal after suspending use of this vital shortcut between Europe and Asia at the end of 2023 because of threats to commercial ships.

Houthi rebels - based in Yemen and backed by Iran - began using rockets, drones and small boats to harass vessels plying the narrow strait that provides access to the Red Sea, which is the gateway to the 193km canal that connects to the Mediterranean Sea. Most carriers suspended trips through the canal and instead made the longer, more treacherous journey around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to keep goods moving.

Cargo traversing the canal tumbled by almost two-thirds to 458 million tonnes in 2024 and dropped an additional 8 per cent in 2025. The longer journey around Africa reduced carrier capacity by about 10 per cent, which helped shore up shipping rates that had sunk in 2023 to a seven-year low after a record surge during the pandemic.