Commentary: Global warming to bring record hot year by 2028 - probably our first above 1.5°C limit

MELBOURNE: One year in the next five will almost certainly be the hottest on record and there’s a two-in-three chance a single year will cross the crucial 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming threshold, an alarming new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts.

The report, known as the Global Annual To Decadal Climate Update, warns if humanity fails to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, increasingly worse heat records will tumble beyond this decade.

So what is driving the bleak outlook for the next five years? An expected El Nino, on top of the overall global warming trend, will likely push the global temperature to record levels.

Has the Paris Agreement already failed if the global average temperature exceeds the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold in one of the next five years? No, but it will be a stark warning of what’s in store if we don’t quickly reduce emissions to net zero.

WARMING MAKES RECORD HEAT INEVITABLE

The WMO update says there is a 98 per cent chance at least one of the next five years will be the hottest on record. And there’s a 66 per cent chance of at least one year over the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.