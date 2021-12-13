Commentary: Gojek, Southeast Asia’s next potential superapp, makes a bold play in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Anticipation was high when superapp Grab listed on the NASDAQ last week.

After trail-blazing a path for other Southeast Asia tech platforms, all eyes are now on its arch nemesis, the region’s second largest tech behemoth, GoTo Group, formed by Indonesia’s Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia.

GoTo raised US$1.3 billion in November ahead of an initial public offering planned for in early 2022.

Gojek then decided to invest further in Singapore, announcing plans to introduce more services here, after hiving off Thailand operations to AirAsia.

WHAT TO EXPECT AS GOJEK EXPANDS IN SINGAPORE

Should Gojek remain in Singapore? Perhaps it wants to maintain a continued presence in the gateway to the world and where many MNCs have set up their headquarters.

The question becomes, how can the company ensure its sustainable competitive advantage and survival in the long term? What can it do differently for its app users?

This is an important question for Gojek as it figures out how to compete with dominant players like Grab and ComfortDelGro in this highly competitive, saturated market.

Given the intense competition, simply replicating the same set of services — taxi services and food delivery — is not enough. Gone are the days of price wars, heavily laced with incentives and discounts.

Instead, Gojek must take things to the next level to differentiate itself from its competitors, through technological innovation and cost leadership, and leverage the advantages offered by economies of scale and scope.

The multi-billion dollar merger between Gojek and Tokopedia to form the GoTo Group presents new and exciting opportunities as well as competitive advantages for Gojek.

Come January it’ll be three years since Gojek landed on Singapore shores. The city-state can serve as a useful testbed.