Commentary: Gold enters the storybook stage

NEW YORK: After surging for years, the price of gold has entered the realm where storytelling drives its price. Breaking free of the fundamental forces that long explained its ups and downs, it is now rising on tales of global risk and uncertainty – which make this era feel to some observers like the gold rush of the 1970s.

Gold has long been seen as a safe haven because its price has kept pace with the rate of inflation for centuries, albeit punctuated by busts and booms. The booms tended to come in periods when real interest rates declined. As returns fell on money held in savings accounts or bonds, people tended to move their wealth into gold, which offers no yield but at least can rise in price.

That pattern started to change in a material way in 2023. Real interest rates were high compared to the recent past and rising, but gold prices began to take off. The main driver was a huge increase in purchases by central banks looking to shift their holdings away from the dollar, which the US weaponised for use in sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war.

The price of gold has skyrocketed since then, but what I once called the “anti-dollar revolution led by foreign central banks” can no longer explain it.