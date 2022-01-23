Commentary: Why the need to raise the GST now?

SINGAPORE: When then Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, announced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike in 2018, he said it was necessary to strengthen Singapore’s revenues, given increases in recurrent spending on healthcare, security and other social needs.

He said the GST would be raised from 7 per cent to 9 per cent sometime between 2021 and 2025, depending on the state of the economy and public finances, and likely earlier rather than later within this period.

The GST hike was held off last year as Singapore grappled with the economic fallout of COVID-19. However, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong indicated in his recent New Year message that the Government will have to “start moving” on the hike in Budget 2022 as Singapore emerges from the pandemic.

Several questions may come to mind. First, what exactly is driving the increase in public expenditure that necessitates a higher GST? Second, can Singapore tap other revenue streams in lieu of raising the GST? Third, what impact will a higher GST have on lower-income Singaporeans, particularly as inflation picks up?

AGEING DEMOGRAPHIC AMONG THE KEY DRIVERS

Since the GST was last raised in 2007, and even before the pandemic, public expenditure has grown significantly. Between 2007 and 2019, government spending rose from S$33 billion to S$75 billion a year.

Social spending nearly tripled over this period. Government healthcare expenditure, in particular, soared from S$2.2 billion to S$11.3 billion.

The surge in healthcare spending comes as no surprise, given Singapore’s demographic transition. By some estimates, Singapore is ageing faster than any other country bar South Korea in terms of the projected increase in senior population share between now and 2050. By 2030, nearly one in four citizens here will be aged 65 and above, up from about one in eight in 2015.