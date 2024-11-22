Commentary: Forcing Google to sell Chrome is just a warm-up act

LONDON: News broke this week that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) wants to force Alphabet’s Google to sell Chrome, its dominant web browser.

That has led to much head scratching in the tech industry. Sure, Chrome is an important moat for Google’s business, but is it really the source of the company’s power? And if a company buys Chrome for an estimated US$20 billion, wouldn’t that mean someone else controls two-thirds of the browser market?

Read the tea leaves carefully and there’s more happening here. The DOJ, for one, seems to be moving quickly to get ahead of any efforts by the incoming Trump administration (of which more, later) to shut down its most ambitious work in decades. There’s something larger looming on the horizon.

Google is too large for the DOJ to break it up all at once, and the agency has two separate cases against the company, each pushing for spinoffs of different parts of the business.

The department’s efforts on Chrome relate to a case it filed in 2020, focusing on Google’s search monopoly. But the DOJ also filed another case in 2023 that’s arguably more important, targeting its ad tech business.

As a reminder: Google dominates digital advertising by controlling both the marketplace for online ads, and the essential tools that advertisers and websites need to participate. The business generates roughly US$200 billion in annual revenue.

That’s great for shareholders, but a raw deal for advertisers and website owners. Trade stocks and you’ll pay pennies on the dollar in transaction fees.

But an advertiser is more likely to pay 30 cents on every dollar they spend on ad-buying tools, according to the DOJ’s suit, making the ad market work most profitably for Google above all. Google’s lawyers have argued that it competes fiercely against others including social media and video streaming sites for ad dollars.