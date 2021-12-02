Commentary: Grab's Nasdaq listing is the beacon Southeast Asia has been anticipating for years

The true foundation for this spectacular growth has been the rapid rise in smartphone, driven by the availability of affordable low-cost smartphones and cheap mobile data. Internet penetration is at 75 per cent, with a multitude of app-based services.

FROM START-UPS TO UNICORNS AND SUPERAPPS

Early start-ups in SEA were born out of existing players in other markets or founded by young local entrepreneurs coming out of foreign business schools, hungry to solve local problems at home.

Some have grown into established tech titans in their own right, graduating from start-up to unicorn and even so-called superapp status in less than a decade.

One early success story has been US-listed e-commerce and gaming player Sea, which after listing in 2017 at US$15, has risen 20 times, making it the largest Southeast Asian listed company by market cap at US$166 billion.

Grab’s journey to Southeast Asia’s leading superapp came from humble beginnings, founded in Malaysia by Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling in 2012. The idea behind the company was to provide a safe and reliable alternative to Malaysia's shady taxi drivers but it soon took off and the company rapidly expanded to other countries.

Leveraging its regionally leading ride-hailing business, Grab moved into food and groceries deliveries, digital payments, and is pushing into areas such as insurance, lending, wealth tech, and Buy Now Pay Later.

Independent Euromonitor research quantifying the market opportunity in Southeast Asia found Grab to be the regional leader in 2020 by GMV in online food delivery (50 per cent share) and ride-hailing (72 per cent share), and by TPV (total processing value) in the e-wallet segment of financial services in Southeast Asia (23 per cent share).

Grab has attributed its ability to find success across a highly complex and diverse region to its emphasis on a hyperlocal approach.

Given its track record, Grab is well-positioned to capture a good portion of a total addressable market - estimated by Euromonitor to grow from US$52 billion today to US$130 billion by 2025 across the three categories it covers.