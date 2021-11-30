Commentary: Are stars aligning for Grab’s listing? What will happen the morning after?

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG: In early April, Southeast Asia’s “everyday-everything” super app Grab announced its intention to go public through a merger with Altimeter Growth (AGC), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

It would be the largest SPAC merger globally and the largest equity offering in the United States by a Southeast Asian company, aimed at raising around US$4.5 billion in cash proceeds on the back of a whopping US$40 billion valuation.

The SPAC market was bullish then. But the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) crashed the SPAC party in late April after announcing new accounting rule changes.

A series of scandals further dampened investor appetite for SPACs. This shorter and less arduous road for Grab to become public, compared to traditional IPOs, was suddenly infused with uncertainty.

Fast forward six months. The SPAC party seems to be springing back to life as regulatory filing backlog clears up.

In the last few weeks, several SPAC mergers, including those of space-leasing company WeWork, self-driving vehicle company Aurora, and social networking app Nextdoor, pushed past the finishing line.