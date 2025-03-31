Commentary: Has Grab hit a turning point in its quest to become profitable?

SINGAPORE: For the first time, Grab posted an annual profit on an adjusted basis in 2024. It’s not profitable just yet: The Singapore-headquartered, Nasdaq-listed tech firm still reported an overall loss, though it improved markedly compared to 2023.

But it is still an important milestone. More than a numbers game, the company’s fourth-quarter financial report delivered a significant message: It is back to strong growth after slowing down on its journey toward sustained profitability.

A key achievement was reaching a record US$313 million in annual group adjusted EBITDA – or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation, an industry metric of performance. It is a staggering improvement of US$335 million that brought it into the black from last year.

For those who see EBITDA as an incomplete measure, a second crucial indicator is its adjusted free cash flow, which also turned positive in 2024. Although adjusted profit metrics may lag behind, this shows that Grab is creating real value and successfully converting growth into tangible cash generation.

The other metric to keep an eye on is on-demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), with double-digit increases in GMV, for both deliveries and ride-hailing.