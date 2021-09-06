Commentary: How ride-hailing will change to help countries meet climate goals

As major players in the mobility sector who operate large fleets of vehicles, ride-hailing companies must act urgently.

They must adopt vehicles that run on cleaner energy, while aiming to neutralise current levels of emissions. An electric vehicle (EV) generates only about half of an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle’s carbon emissions over its lifetime.

While ride-hailing accounts for only about 4 per cent of Singapore’s land transport emissions, the sector is set to grow if worldwide trends are any indication. A Mordor Intelligence report projected that the global ride-hailing industry could double to be worth US$230 billion by 2026.

Like the demand for public transport, appetite for ride-hailing won’t go away. But shifting consumer priorities may reshape this industry. A survey of almost 9,000 Grab users across six Southeast Asian countries show 82 per cent of respondents expressed concern about climate change and wanted to act to reduce their carbon footprint.

Just as ride-hailing companies support ride-pooling, they must also electrify their fleets. The Union of Concerned Scientists estimates that an electric, pooled ride-hailing trip reduces carbon emissions by 68 per cent compared to a private car trip.

Ride-hailing companies worldwide are doing their part. Since 2017, China’s Didi – which claims to operate the world's largest EV fleet of about 1 million – has been building its own EV-charging infrastructure.

Uber too has pledged that all rides globally will take place in zero-emission vehicles by 2040.

In Singapore, under Grab’s Transport Sustainability Goal, the firm is committed to operating a full fleet running on cleaner energy by 2030, and has already invested more than US$200 million to build up its electric and hybrid vehicle fleet through GrabRentals.